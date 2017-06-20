Humbled Archbishop-elect Thompson addresses Evansville community

Archbishop-elect of Indianapolis, Charles Thompson, addressed the Evansville community on Tuesday.

Thompson says he is humbled, but it is bittersweet. He explained it is been a privilege to serve a the bishop in the diocese of Evansville the past six years.

[Previous: Bishop of Evansville named new Archbishop of Indianapolis]

He tells us he is still trying to get his mind wrapped around all of this. Thompson says a lot has been accomplished in those six years and he hopes to do more of the same in Indianapolis.

"I hope to accomplish the same thing just meeting good people and working with wonderful people," explained Thompson.

Thompson will formally be installed as archbishop at a Mass on July 28.

