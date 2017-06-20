'Wings For All" coming to EVV

The "Wings for All" program was developed by the Arc Of The United States.

It's helped over 10,000 people, at 38 airports, with autism and other developmental disorders, overcome challenges they might encounter traveling by air.

Sensory overload can be triggered by different things depending on the person, such as fluorescent lights or loud noises. So, the program is designed to walk people through the process of flying in a controlled environment.

EVV is partnering with American Airlines, The Arc of Evansville, and Sycamore Services is order to make this day possible.

This will also help the Airport employees and staff experience and educate them on how to interact with the people and with the families to help alleviate the stress and challenges they will need to overcome.

The “rehearsal” flight and a reception will take place on July 15 starting at 5:30 pm.

