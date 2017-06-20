Office of Inspector General investigating mail thefts in Newburgh

You may have received an unusual letter in your mail if you live in Newburgh.

Residents were sent a letter from the USPS Office of Inspector General (OIG), notifying them of an investigation into mail-related thefts in the area. In the letter, it states the investigation will focus on the stealing of mail and contents stolen from the mail.

If you live on the N. side of Newburgh you've probably gotten this in the mail. More on the investigation at 4,5 & 6. pic.twitter.com/7FHrKuLeWu — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) June 20, 2017

If you have any questions or believe your mail might have been stolen, you are asked to contact Special Agent Davidson at 502-716-7323.

