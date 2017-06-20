Henderson Co. fiscal court approves new 2017 budget - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Henderson Co. fiscal court approves new 2017 budget

The Henderson County Fiscal Court approved a new budget for 2017.

It was a unanimous vote, passing $28-million for next fiscal year.

We're told $12-million will go to the general fund, $11-million will go to the county jail, and the remaining $4-million will go to the road fund.

2016's fiscal year ends on June 30.

