Spencer Co. YMCA receives $115K grant - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Spencer Co. YMCA receives $115K grant

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: YMCA) (Source: YMCA)
SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) -

YMCA in Spencer County got a $115,000 to expand the Chrisney trail to connect to the elementary school.

Once the trail is finished, it will run two miles.

The grant was from the Welborn Foundation to promote healthy eating and active living.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly