Affidavit: Inmate used make shift body armor to prepare for fight with deputies

The Evansville man accused of setting fire to an apartment and then leaving explosives a McDonald's on North Green River Road is now facing new charges.

Caleb Loving has been back in the Vanderburgh County Jail since April. He had been at Logansport State Hospital.

Authorities say Saturday, Loving came at a deputy with a broom and was swinging it around like a martial arts fighting stick.

Deputies say Loving calming replied "No" when they told him to drop the broom. They say a sergeant then fired a taser which cycled several times.

Deputies say Loving smiled and looked down at the taser leads that appeared to have no effect.

Pepper spray was then used, but deputies say it didn't appear to have much effect either.

As authorities tried to take him down, they say Loving hit one of the officers in the face, causing a four inch abrasion.

They were finally able to cuff him, but only after punching him four times in the face.

Deputies say as they were walking Loving down the hall, several books, a towel, and a sheet fell out of his shirt.

They say he was using it as make shift body army, and was prepared to get into the fight with deputies.

Loving is now facing battery and resisting law enforcement charges. His first hearing is set for Wednesday afternoon.

A pre-trial conference in the arson and explosive device case is scheduled for the following Wednesday.

His second trial in that case is set to start July 10. There was a mistrial in the case last August.

