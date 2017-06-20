Flying rehearsal planned at EVV for people with autism

Two people were killed in crash in Gibson County. It happened Monday evening on Interstate 69 at State Road 68.More >>
Evansville Regional Airport is teaming up with American Airlines, The Arc of the United States, The Arc of Evansville, and Sycamore Services for an event called "Wings for All."
A gunshot victim has been rushed to the hospital in Evansville. The victim was found shortly before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.
11-year-old Mitchell Steckler was an infielder for the Haubstadt Little League team. He had been with the team since he was 5 years old. "I played with him for four years.
The affidavit says the four-month-old was left alone in the car Monday afternoon for over two and a half hours without food or water.
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.
Forecasters said the storm will reach the Gulf Coast by Thursday, with little strengthening possible.
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday declared a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of severe weather moving through Alabama starting on Tuesday.
A woman freaks out after she picks up a snake by mistake.
