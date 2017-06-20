Flying rehearsal planned at EVV for people with autism

Evansville Regional Airport is teaming up with American Airlines, The Arc of the United States, The Arc of Evansville, and Sycamore Services for an event called "Wings for All."

It will be the first in Evansville, and the fourth in Indiana.

It's scheduled for July 15, and will be an airport "rehearsal" for people with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

"Our goal is to create and environment with all of the sounds and sensations an individual could experience in flight, without ever leaving the ground," said Bruce Sickler, American Airlines President of Abilities Employee Business Resource Group.

The event will also give airline team members and TSA workers the chance to observe and interact the families who take part.

Registration is required.

Eric Garlick was at the announcement. He's working on the story for 14 News at at 4 and 5.

