To submit your child's favorite link, send it with a one-line description, child's first name and age (optional), with Linkage Kids in the subject line, by clicking here.

LINKAGE for Kids is all about you! (As it should be, right?) Find links to all the random programs, blogs and games your friends talk about. Or get homework help, learn to type, check the pronunciation or spelling of a word - hey, bringing up your grades will make everyone happy - it's all right here!

EDITOR'S NOTE: Each submission will be carefully evaluated for content.

***********************************************************

Merriam-Webster Online

I use this tool almost everyday. There's a dictionary (duh), thesaurus, Word of the Day - and this thing will even pronounce the word out loud for you!

Free Cell Phone Ringtones & Wallpaper

mbuzzy.com offers free ringtones and wallpaper if you sign up - with no credit cards or purchases required.

Learn 2 Type

Teach yourself to type - before you take the class! Find out how many words-per-minute you type with the typing test.

Nabisco World

My daughter Mackenzie says this is one of her favorite sites to play games.

PBS Kids

This site has links to different children's shows on PBS.

NICK.com

Children's television station Nickelodeon's website.