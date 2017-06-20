Person found shot on Evansville's south side - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Person found shot on Evansville's south side

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A gunshot victim has been rushed to the hospital in Evansville.

The victim was found shortly before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. 

Dispatchers confirm the location was Bedford and Covert.

We have a crew working to gather more information. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly