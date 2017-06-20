EPD: Man shot while driving on Evansville's south side - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Man shot while driving on Evansville's south side

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A gunshot victim has been rushed to the hospital in Evansville.

Police say a man was shot in the shoulder while he was driving his truck down Covert Ave.

It happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. 

Police say he crashed and ended up in a yard at Covert and Bedford. Officers say the truck barely missed the house.

They say his injury is not considered life-threatening. 

There are no witnesses. 

