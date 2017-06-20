Names released of two people killed in Gibson Co. crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Names released of two people killed in Gibson Co. crash

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Two people were killed in a one car crash in Gibson County.

It happened Monday evening on Interstate 69 at State Road 68. 

The coroner tells 14 News the two people killed are from Ft. Wayne. 

They are 34-year-old Lashonda Lambert Clay and 34-year-old Thomas C. Bibe, Jr. 

