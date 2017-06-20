Evansville man uses lift to save kitten from the Lloyd Expressway

Quick-thinking by an Evansville man helped saved a scared kitten Monday morning.

Zach Strickland works for Irving Materials. While outside the shop, he heard echoes of a kitten crying near the Lloyd Expressway.

Turns out, the kitten was wedged between two portions of an overpass.

With the help of some of his co-workers, Strickland went on a lift to help free the kitten.

Then he took it into the shop, and called Animal Care and Control.

"Hopefully it sends the message out to somebody else," said Strickland. "You know, if anyone else sees a stray animal walking on the road or any scenario, I feel like just do your part, not just 'oh well, hopefully the next person will save him.' There are plenty of people out there and agencies that are available to offer the care, so might as well use them."

According to Animal Care, the kitten won't be available to adopt until June 27.

