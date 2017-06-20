Affidavit: Baby left in hot car for over 2 hours; mother didn't seem remorseful

The baby an EPD officer rescued from a hot car in the parking of the west side Walmart was frustrated, sweating and crying, according to a police affidavit.

[PREVIOUS: 4-month-old boy left inside car at Wal-Mart; rescued by EPD]

The affidavit says the four-month-old was left alone in the car Monday afternoon for over two and a half hours without food or water.

A bystander was able to flag down Officer Hackworth, who then broke a window to get the child out. The baby was taken to Deaconess Hospital for treatment and is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The baby's mother, 35-year-old Kelly Decorrevont, is now in the Vanderburgh County jail.

According to the affidavit, officers at the scene said Decorrevont "did not seem very remorseful." She told police she didn't realize her son was even in the car.

Police say Decorrevont blamed her teen daughter, saying the teen must have put the baby in the car without her knowing.

While being arrested, police say they also found a burnt cigarette in Decorrevont's purse that tested positive for marijuana, which they say she admitted to smoking.

She facing charges of child neglect and possession of marijuana.

