Watch now on Sunrise: Last day of spring, Baby in hot car arrest, Health care talk-a-thon

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

SPRING FINALE: It will be partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers this morning. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 60's, with lots of sunshine today, and highs in the upper 80's. Summer begins on Wednesday, and daily highs will reach the upper 80's to near 90, and lows will drop into the middle 60's through Thursday. Krista McEnany is in for Byron with the forecast.

BABY LEFT IN HOT CAR: A woman is in the Vanderburgh County Jail this morning after police say she left her 4 month old baby in her parked car while she shopped. 35-year-old Kelly Decorrevont is being held without bond and facing several charges. Hillary Simon is live with the very latest.

ATV ACCIDENT: A Daviess County teenager is in the hospital after an ATV crash.It happened yesterday afternoon on Browns Valley Red Hill Road in Utica. Deputies say the ATV hit a car that was heading the other way, which caused the ATV to flip. A 13-year-old passenger was thrown from the ATV and had to be flown to the hospital.

HEALTH CARE BILL: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he wants a vote on health care by July 4th. But Senate Democrats say they won't let that happen unless they get a chance to debate it.

I-69 MEETING: People in Henderson will have a chance to get updates on some major traffic projects today. Representatives from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be at the Henderson Lions Club lunch to talk about the I-69 bridge corridor and Highway 41 project.

LOCAL "CHOPPED" CONTESTANT: A young Evansville cook returns to the Food Network tonight. Haley Mattes' competed on Chopped Junior a little over a year ago, and won. When the show was filmed, Haley was 11 and a sixth grader at Helfrich Park. Tonight, she returns for Chopped Junior Champions.

So, enjoy the last day of spring, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.