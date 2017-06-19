Auction held to sell items from Fred's Bar

Everything inside a bar that closed last month is being auctioned.

Fred's Bar, on Read Street, operated for nearly 30 years and was recently purchased by Echo Housing. They auctioned off everything from bar stools to beer signs.

Some people came out just to bid on a little bit of neighborhood history.

The property that Fred's Bar sits on will remain commercially zoned. New housing will be going up next door called Garfield Commons.

