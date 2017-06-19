Little league benefit game held to honor 11-yr-old killed in ATV accident

11-year-old Mitchell Steckler was an infielder for the Haubstadt Little League team.

He had been with the team since he was 5-years-old.

"I played with him for four years," Teammate John Kiesel said. "In Little League, Minor League, and All Stars."

His teammates, coaches, and fans honored him at an All-Star Tournament game. Ahead of the game, Father Tony Ernst, a priest at Mitchell's church, offered a prayer and called for a moment of silence.

"I have seen him grow not only on the baseball fields, but on the cross country tracks," 11-year-old Haubstadt All-Star Head Coach Jeff Irvin said. "He was a hunter, he was a fisher, he was an outdoorsman, helped his family farm. He is an All-American kid."

Each player wore a wristband with Mitchell's name and a hat with his number. Plus, several people wore lapel pins.

"I am so glad to see the outpouring here tonight for Mitchell and it's great that the Fort Branch Little League is donating all of the proceeds tonight back to Mitchell's family," Eva Agee said. Her son plays on the team.

On the day of his burial, Mitchell's teammates shared their best memories of him.

"He told a lot of jokes," Kiesel said. "We went to an airplane contest in Evansville, that was a lot of fun too. He was fun, he was inspiring, he was just a good friend, he was nice."

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.