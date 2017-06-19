Annual 'Dust Bowl' tournament tips-off at the C.K Newsome Center

A week-long basketball tournament tipped off in Evansville on Monday.

The 4th annual Dust Bowl got underway at the C.K. Newsome Center. It's sponsored by the group Young and Established and the Evansville Police Department.

The event, which features 14 basketball teams, is really meant to help build relationships between those attending at local police officers.

"I think that's one of the biggest reasons we asked Chief Bolin, we definitely want to appreciate him for kind of jumping on board with this and when we brought the idea to him to bring back the Dust Bowl because it ended because of violence," explained Courtney Johnson, the tournament organizer. "We wanted to bring it back and he was all for it and this is our fourth year and it's been great ever since."

The Dust Bowl runs until Saturday night at the C.K. Newsome Center.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.