4-month-old boy left inside car for 1 hour at Wal-Mart; rescued by EPD

Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville Police Officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.

Doug McGuire, the man who recorded the video, contacted 14News shortly after the incident occurred on Monday at the westside Wal-Mart. The video shows an EPD officer breaking the passenger side window to get the baby out.

EPD Sgt. Mark Saltzman tells us, the mother Kelly Bunton, 35-years-old, is being booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, charges are pending. Sgt. Saltzman says they were able to find the mother through surveillance video.

According to the Sargent, the child was taken to Deaconess Hospital and is now in the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS).

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.