River City Food Co-op to close next month

A Tri-State business that served fresh, organic produce for more than a decade has closed.

The owners of River City Food Co-op announced their closure. Board President, Robin Mallery said they were forced to shut down because of a number of factors.

Mallery says it was a combination of a dwindling volunteer base and an increase in rent.

Still, they're encouraging people to continue buying local.

River City Food Co-op officials say they'll sell remaining assets and plan to move out next month.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.