Reward offered for information on possible arson cases

Two homes burned down in 2014, but no one knows why.

Now a man connected to one of the lost homes is offering a reward to find out.

Along US-60, between Corydon and Morganfield, on likely the most heavily traveled road in the county sits a sign requesting information.

“There's a reasonable amount of traffic all the time,” Donnie Greenwell explains. “They were between midnight and four o'clock in the morning.”

Greenwell put it up not long after the houses burned on the same night in October of 2014. His childhood home was the first to go up in flames.

“The house where I was raised in is about 2 miles east of here,” Greenwell said.

He says both homes were vacant and neither had electricity.

“My parents’ house was a total loss," said Greenwell. "This one wasn't, but it was nearly a total loss. Its here for about three years and the county finally came in a tore it down about 2 months ago."

Two and a half years later, and he still wants to know who is responsible.

“In my mind, I’m sure he set both fires. If he’s not caught, he'll set another fire sooner or later.”

And Donnie is willing to pay to find out.

He says the figure is negotiable, but right now, he's thinking in the lower four digits.

"Had several calls, one guy was pretty adamant about his opinion on who set the fire," Greenwell explained. "I didn't have proof, but he was pretty adamant about it."

If you have any information, call the Union County Sheriff's Office or 270-285-2487.

