New method to pay utility bills to be available soon for Evansville

You will soon have a new way to pay your utility bills if you live in Evansville.

The Water & Sewer Department says it is just a few days from rolling out a new app. From the app, you will be able to manage your account, pay your bills, and even get notifications through the app if you go above your monthly average.

The app will be free on most smartphones, and customer service reps say this will help speed up communications with customers.

"In the past, we didn't have the infrastructure in place to provide this kind of service," explained Daniel Claspell. "Instead of waiting 30 days to get a higher bill, they can get some kind of notification through their phone."

Customer service reps also tell us they're working to be able to send alerts about water main breaks and leaks through that app.

The app should be ready to download starting Thursday.

