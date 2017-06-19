New method to pay utility bills to be available soon for Evansville

You will soon have a new way to pay your utility bills if you live in Evansville.More >>
A medical helicopter was called to a crash in Daviess County. It happened after 1:00 p.m. Monday on Browns Valley Red Hill Road in Utica.More >>
Thousands of WWE fans made their way to the Ford Center for Monday Night Raw Live.More >>
The man, accused of killing an Evansville man in 2016, has been sentenced. Gerrod Pointer, 27-years-old, of Clarksville, Tennessee, to 60 years in prison, by a judge on Monday.More >>
Owensboro Police are investigating a shooting. It happened late Monday morning at Fifth and Allen Streets.More >>
Otto Warmbier's family on Monday reported their son who was just returned from North Korea detention has died. Warmbier, 22, a finance student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in North Korea after trying to steal a propaganda poster.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A woman livestreamed video of an arson that killed her 72-year-old neighbor, leading many to ask why she didn't intervene.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
