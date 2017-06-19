Downtown businesses prep for more customers from WWE Monday Night Raw

Thousands of WWE fans made their way to the Ford Center for Monday Night Raw.

The fans were pumped and the restaurants downtown were prepped and ready to go as well.

[Previous: WWE Monday Night Raw coming to Evansville]

Backstage Bar and Grill manager, Megan Huff, said she makes sure extra staff is available to work and even changes the menu.

"We have a lot more people coming in and out for the day today [Monday] so it will really help us out just as a business," explained Huff.

Huff said she shortened the menu for this event so the food is served fast during the big rush.

Jimmy Johns manager, Bethanie Durhm, explained when big events like Monday Night Raw, come to the Ford Center it takes extra preparation. Durhm said she puts extra workers on the schedule and stocks up on bread.

She said they ran out of bread during one of the big Ford Center events earlier this year.

