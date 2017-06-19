Man sentenced to 60 yrs for 2016 Lucky Lady shooting

The man, accused of killing an Evansville man in 2016, has been sentenced.

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Twitter, Gerrod Pointer, 27-years-old, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was sentenced to 60 years in prison, by a judge on Monday.

Pointer was arrested last year and convicted last month of shooting Maurice Heyward outside the Lucky Lady strip club.

