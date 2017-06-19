Man sentenced to 60 yrs for 2016 Lucky Lady shooting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man sentenced to 60 yrs for 2016 Lucky Lady shooting

Gerrod Pointer, 27, of Clarksville, TN Gerrod Pointer, 27, of Clarksville, TN
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The man, accused of killing an Evansville man in 2016, has been sentenced.

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Twitter, Gerrod Pointer, 27-years-old, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was sentenced to 60 years in prison, by a judge on Monday.

Pointer was arrested last year and convicted last month of shooting Maurice Heyward outside the Lucky Lady strip club.

