Congressman Messer expresses excitement, confidence for Evansville during visit

Indiana Congressman Luke Messer says he is excited to hear about the progress in Evansville.More >>
A medical helicopter was called to a crash in Daviess County. It happened after 1:00 p.m. Monday on Browns Valley Red Hill Road in Utica.More >>
Owensboro Police are investigating a shooting. It happened late Monday morning at Fifth and Allen Streets.More >>
Blues Traveler has announced they'll play Evansville's Victory Theatre on August 16.More >>
Beginning Monday night, crews will begin grinding and sealing bridge joints, starting on the west side and moving east. They'll be starting at Wabash Avenue and going to Highway 41.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
The crew and nurse Mini Wilson - a passenger on the plane - helped deliver the baby at 35,000 feet after a woman went into premature labor.More >>
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>