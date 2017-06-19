Congressman Messer expresses excitement, confidence for Evansville during visit

Indiana Congressman Luke Messer says he is excited to hear about the progress in Evansville.

That was said during his morning meeting with the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

Messer gave an update on what's going on federally and to show Hoosiers some optimism of what's to come. That includes healthcare reform, tax relief, and infrastructure.

We asked Messer about the rumors of him running against the current Senator, Joe Donnelly.

"We have not announced a run for Senate," explained Congressman Messer. "We are exploring that all over the state. That is part of why we're in Evansville today [Monday], to see what kind of support we have in this area and very excited about what we've seen already."

Another big discussion that was asked by chamber members was in regards to I-69, which Messer says he is confident things will get done and he's staying up-to-date on it.

