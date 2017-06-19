Blues Traveler announces Evansville concert - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Blues Traveler announces Evansville concert

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Blues Traveler (Source: Venuworks Press Release) Blues Traveler (Source: Venuworks Press Release)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Blues Traveler has announced they'll play Evansville's Victory Theatre on August 16.

2017 marks the 30th anniversary of the Grammy winning band.

Throughout their career, they've released 20 full-length albums. 

Tickets will start at $25 and go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly