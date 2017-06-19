Nighttime Lloyd lane closures begin Monday

Prepare for a major traffic alert on the Lloyd Expressway.

Beginning Monday night, crews will begin grinding and sealing bridge joints, starting on the west side and moving east. They'll be starting at Wabash Avenue and going to Highway 41.

Crews will use two lanes on each side of the Lloyd, leaving the third lane open for drivers.

Work starts around 7 in the evening and will end around 5 each morning.

The project should last around six weeks.

