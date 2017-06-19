Watch now on Sunrise: Heat relief, London attack, Lloyd work

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

HEAT BREAK: After a steamy and rainy weekend, the air is clear and temps are rather refreshing this morning. We'll reach the lower 80's today under lots of sunshine. Tonight it'll be clear and cooler with lows dropping in the lower 60's. Eric Garlick is in for Byron this morning with the details as we move closer to the official start of summer on Wednesday.

BREAKING: London police say one suspect has been detained in an apparent early-morning attack on people standing outside a mosque. Police say incident has all the "hallmarks" of a terrorist attack. Police said a suspect was quickly and calmly turned over to the police, and that no one else was found in the van.

INVESTIGATION LATEST: A member of the president's outside legal team says Donald Trump is not under federal investigation. The denial comes days after Trump appeared to confirm that he is being investigated, his tweet complaining that he is the target of a "witch hunt."

MISSING SAILORS IDENTIFIED: The U.S. Navy released the names of seven sailors killed after a ship collision near Japan. They were considered missing after the U-S-S Fitzgerald collided with a cargo ship Saturday morning. The sailors' bodies were later found in a flooded section of the destroyer.

LLOYD WORK LIVE: We have a traffic alert for drivers who commute on the Lloyd Expressway. Starting tonight, crews will be shutting down two lanes of traffic. It's a project that INDOT says should last about six weeks. Hillary Simon is live with the latest.

ANCHOR SHUFFLE: A big thanks goes out to Beth Sweeney, who did a great job filling in on Sunrise last week, Erin Meyer and I are back this week, while Byron takes a well deserved vacation.

So, we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.