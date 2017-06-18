Owensboro American Legion Riders surprise honorary member on Father's Day

For over 20 years, Harold Phillips has been an honorary member of the American Legion Riders in Owensboro.

"Since the riders first came to the Legion back in the 90s, I was made an honorary member right after they came, because I was one of the first to accept them into the Legion as legionaries," honorary member Harold Phillips said.

Although he was never a rider, he spends time at the American Legion making an impact on people there and in the community.

"I have lived across the street from Harold for several years," organizer and neighbor Chris Flaim said. "He's a great guy. A great neighbor. He's a WW2 vet a Korean War vet and a Vietnam war vet and I respect him for that."

Flaim contacted American Legion Riders to set up a ride to honor him, and what better day to do it, than on Father's Day.

"I had no idea they were coming today," Phillips said. "It was a big surprise."

Legion Riders presented Phillips with a card and honorary t-shirt. They even had a toast for him.

"We love him; he comes down there and smokes a cigar and has his bourbon on the rocks, and we miss that," Chaplain Owensboro American Legion Riders Kenny Conder said. "That was the big thing behind this."

"The Lord's been good to me, that's all I got to say. The Lord's been good to me," Phillips said.

