Despite loss, Jasper Wildcats still proud

It has been 24 hours since the Jasper Wildcats fell to South Bend St. Joseph four-nothing in the 3A State Championship game at Victory Field in Indianapolis, and although it was not the outcome they wanted, no one can take away the season they had.

Nobody believed in this Wildcat team when the season first began, but they set out on a mission and were able to prove the doubters wrong.

They fought with all they had to finish the season at 30 and five and although after the tough loss there were plenty of tears, this was a season Terry Gobert and company can be nothing but proud of.

Sand Senior future Purple Ace Evan Aders took home the Mental Attitude away.

