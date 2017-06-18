Otters and Wild Things postponed by rain

The Evansville Otters and Washington Wild Things suspended play in the series finale after two innings on Sunday due to heavy rain in the forecast.

The game will resume when the Wild Things visit Bosse Field in July. The date of resumption for the game is still being determined. The Otters host Washington July 21-23 as a part of a nine-game homestand.

Before the weather arrived, the Otters were leading 2-0 heading into the top of the third inning.

Dane Phillips delivered on a deep blast to center field. It was Phillips’ tenth home run of the year but it will not become official until the game has concluded.

Max Duval had also thrown two no-hit innings and struck out four.

The Otters will return to Bosse Field on Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand against Gateway and Southern Illinois.