VCSO: Woman killed in high-speed crash

For over 20 years Harold Phillips has been an honorary member of the American Legion Riders in Owensboro.More >>
We have heard reports of a three-car crash at St. Joseph and Mohr.More >>
Not they, them, he or she. The people at the Tri-State Alliance's headquarters on John Street want to have an open forum and discussion about their experiences with their parents, as teens, in the LGBTQ community.More >>
Sunday was the final day of the Jehovah's Witnesses' Annual Regional Convention in Evansville.More >>
The weekend-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of 'A League of Their Own' came to an end Saturday evening.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
There are "a number of casualties being worked on at the scene" in London after a vehicle hit multiple pedestrians late Sunday, authorities report. It happened just after 12 a.m. London time, CNN reports. So far, there is no confirmation that the incident was related to terrorism.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
