VCSO: Woman killed in high-speed crash

The name of the woman killed in a two-car crash on St. Joseph and Mohr Road on Sunday has been released.

CRASH: Three car crash at St. Joseph Avenue at Mohr Road. Intersection is blocked, please avoid the area. — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) June 18, 2017

Sheriff's deputies told 14 News when they arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old Brooklyn Springston trapped inside her car. They say the car was totaled and flipped over.

According to a news release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, Springston was driving east on Mohr at a high-speed. They say she entered the intersection without stopping at the stop sign, then crashed into a pickup truck driven by 28-year-old Jacob Kluesner..

He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Springston had to be cut from her from her car, but she died at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing. We will keep you updated.

