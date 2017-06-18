Two -car crash blocks intersection

We have heard reports of a three-car crash at St. Joseph and Mohr.More >>
Sunday was the final day of the Jehovah's Witnesses' Annual Regional Convention in Evansville.More >>
The weekend-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of 'A League of Their Own' came to an end Saturday evening.More >>
Henderson County Fiscal Court's new volunteer firefighter committee will overlook the "Volunteer Fire Department Financing Plan," which would implement a $55 fee on the property tax bill of every property owner outside of Henderson city limits.More >>
Guests got a look at the group's Daylilies at the Ohio Township Public Library.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said a 12-year-old girl was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
