Two -car crash blocks intersection

Posted by Eunice De La Torre
Posted by Steve Maugeri
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have heard reports of a two-car crash at St. Joseph and Mohr.

According to our reporter on the scene, a car has been flipped over.

Dozens of officials are surrounding the car. A helicopter is on the scene from St. Vincent.

According to the McCutchenville Fire Department, one person has died.

The intersection is cut off. Officials ask you to avoid the area. 

