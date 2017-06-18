Two -car crash blocks intersection

We have heard reports of a two-car crash at St. Joseph and Mohr.

According to our reporter on the scene, a car has been flipped over.

CRASH: Three car crash at St. Joseph Avenue at Mohr Road. Intersection is blocked, please avoid the area. — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) June 18, 2017

Dozens of officials are surrounding the car. A helicopter is on the scene from St. Vincent.

According to the McCutchenville Fire Department, one person has died.

The intersection is cut off. Officials ask you to avoid the area.

