Road back open after two-car crash

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have heard reports of a two-car crash at St. Joseph and Mohr.

We're told a car was flipped over.

Dozens of officials surrounded the car. A helicopter was on the scene from St. Vincent.

According to the McCutchenville Fire Department, one person has died.

The intersection is now open.

