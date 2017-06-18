Road back open after two-car crash

We have heard reports of a three-car crash at St. Joseph and Mohr.More >>
Not they, them, he or she. The people at the Tri-State Alliance's headquarters on John Street want to have an open forum and discussion about their experiences with their parents, as teens, in the LGBTQ community.More >>
Sunday was the final day of the Jehovah's Witnesses' Annual Regional Convention in Evansville.More >>
The weekend-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of 'A League of Their Own' came to an end Saturday evening.More >>
Henderson County Fiscal Court's new volunteer firefighter committee will overlook the "Volunteer Fire Department Financing Plan," which would implement a $55 fee on the property tax bill of every property owner outside of Henderson city limits.More >>
There are "a number of casualties being worked on at the scene" in London after a vehicle hit multiple pedestrians late Sunday, authorities report. It happened just after 12 a.m. London time, CNN reports. So far, there is no confirmation that the incident was related to terrorism.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said a 12-year-old girl was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam.More >>
