Heavy competition at Highland Little League Fields

There was some heavy competition at the Highland Little League Fields for the Highland Invitational.

Teams from Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio came to compete, and these aren't just your average little league teams. They are teams known for their success.

Each team knows what it is like to make it to Williamsport for the Little League World Series giving the somewhat newer Highland Team from Evansville who just joined the little league in 2011 some priceless experience and hopefully confidence.

Darren Cato, the Highland U12 Head Coach told 14 Sports he was very pleased with how his team played, and that team is having a great year so far with a record of 30 and three, and they hope it continues. Their number one goal right now is to get out of districts.

