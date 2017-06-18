Jehovah's Witness convention comes to an end

Sunday was the final day of the Jehovah's Witnesses' Annual Regional Convention in Evansville.

It's been going on all weekend. We're told more than 4,000 people attended.

Organizers said they planned this so people can learn about how different congregations work.

The event ended at 3:30 p.m.

We're told people visited from all over the Midwest.

