RECAP: Six run fourth inning powers Otters to victory over Washington

Henderson County Fiscal Court's new volunteer firefighter committee will overlook the "Volunteer Fire Department Financing Plan," which would implement a $55 fee on the property tax bill of every property owner outside of Henderson city limits. The plan was voted into law back in April 2017.More >>
Historic Downtown Newburgh held their second annual Chalk Art Contest.More >>
Women Veterans play a big role when it comes to serving our country, and on Saturday, the Tri-State wanted to thank them for their service.More >>
Guests got a look at the group's Daylilies at the Ohio Township Public Library.More >>
As traditional music from several Latin countries played, attendees had the chance to sample from more than 30 food vendors with specialty dishes from countries in Central and South America.More >>
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.More >>
Assata Shakur was the first woman put on the FBI terrorism list and there is a $2 million ransom for her capture.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
