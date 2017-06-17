RECAP: Fourth inning propels Otters to victory over Washington

The Evansville Otters put up six runs on seven hits in the fourth inning as part of a 9-4 victory over the Washington Wild Things.

Reigning Frontier League MVP Josh Allen finished a single shy of the cycle in the win.

Allen came up the plate in the ninth inning needing just a single, and instead, delivered for his second double of the day.

The Otters opened up the scoring in the second inning.

Jeff Gardener led off the side with one of his two doubles for the night.

An RBI single from Chris Riopedre pushed in the run to make it 1-0. The single extended Riopedre’s on-base streak to 16 games.

The Wild Things would take the lead in the bottom half of the second on a two run home run from Mike Hill.

Hill has five home runs on the year, all of which have come in the month of June.

In the fourth, the Otters offense exploded seeing 11 hitters step up to the plate.

Gardner delivered a two RBI double to score John Schultz.

Otters rookie Brandon Soat delivered on an RBI single for the fifth straight hit of the inning to score Alejandro Segovia and Gardner.

Allen plastered one deep to record his first triple of the year scoring Justin Brock and Manny De Jesus.

Dane Phillips, back in the lineup after a night off yesterday, ended the scoring with an RBI single to score Allen.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Wild Things answered again with a two RBI single from John Fidanza to make it 7-4 in Evansville’s favor.

The Otters added their final runs of the game in the sixth on a two run home run from Josh Allen. It was Allen’s third home run of the year.

The trio of Otters newcomers performed well in their debuts.

Pitcher Diego Ibarra recorded his first win of 2017 going six innings and striking out five.

De Jesus was given the start in centerfield and recorded two hits and scored a pair of runs.

Brock was inserted into the lineup at third base and drew two walks on the night.

The Otters and Wild Things will settle the series tomorrow evening in the rubber match of the series.

Max Duval will be given the start against a pitcher to be named for Washington.