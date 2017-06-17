Thousands pack League Stadium for 'A League of Their Own' 25th anniversary

A Belles vs. Peaches tribute game on the diamond for 'A League of Their Own' 25th Anniversary celebration at Huntingburg League Stadium.

The weekend long celebration of the 25th anniversary of 'A League of Their Own' came to an end Saturday evening.

We're told over 2,500 fans packed League Stadium in Huntingburg for a special tribute Peaches vs. Belles game, before the Dubois County Bombers took the diamond.



It was in 1992 when Hollywood made the "Peaches" a household name, and put parts of the Tri-State on the map, like Huntingburg.

Parts of the major motion-picture was filmed at League Stadium, including the iconic scene with Tom Hanks and Bitty Schram, "there's no crying in baseball."

Actors Bitty Schram, who played Evelyn Gardner, and her on-screen son, Stilwell Gardner, played by Justin Scheller, joined the crowd to celebrate. Each threw out first pitches during the Bombers game.

"It's been 25 years, and you feel like a superstar out here," Scheller told 14 News. "I mean, they really make you feel like you did something special-and it was something special here in the community. You know, both Huntinburg and Evansville. I'm just super glad to be a part of it," he said.

A quarter-century later, and the film still moves people from all over.

"It inspired a lot of girls to come out and play, and you always wanted to be a Rockford Peach," said Morgan Manning of Bowling Green, KY. Manning took part in the celebrations as a tribute Belles player.

"You know," Scheller said, "you talk to people who were involved in the movie, and they say you'd never think it would be a big hit like it is, and it really is a classic."

