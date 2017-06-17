Garvin Park abuzz with annual River City Bicycle Classic

Garvin Park was abuzz with the spinning of spokes as it hosted the 6th annual River City Bicycle Classic.

The race is a part of the Indiana-Kentucky racing series and drew in competition from all over the region with a winning purse of $3,500.

Throughout the years, this races has quickly become a fan favorite.

A few of the racers said they love how beautiful the course is and each year they have great competition, and it only continues to grow.

