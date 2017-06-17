Henderson oversight committee holds meeting to discuss financing volunteer fire departments

Guests got a look at the group's Daylilies at the Ohio Township Public Library.More >>
Historic Downtown Newburgh held their second annual Chalk Art Contest.More >>
Henderson County Fiscal Court's new volunteer firefighter committee will overlook the "Volunteer Fire Department Financing Plan," which would implement a $55 fee on the property tax bill of every property owner outside of Henderson city limits.More >>
The weekend-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of 'A League of Their Own' came to an end Saturday evening.More >>
Women Veterans play a big role when it comes to serving our country, and on Saturday, the Tri-State wanted to thank them for their service.More >>
Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay.More >>
The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.More >>
