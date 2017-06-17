Artists make their mark at the Chalk Art Contest - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Artists make their mark at the Chalk Art Contest

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Historic Downtown Newburgh held their second annual Chalk Art Contest (WFIE) Historic Downtown Newburgh held their second annual Chalk Art Contest (WFIE)
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

The Rivertown Trail in downtown Newburgh is a little more colorful.

Historic Downtown Newburgh held their second annual Chalk Art Contest. 

People of all ages had a chance to make their mark.

Everyone who competed received a gift bag with chalk. 

The winner in each category walked away with either a gift card or movie pass. 

