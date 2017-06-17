UE hosts Women's Veterans Conference

Women veterans play a big role when it comes to serving our country, and on Saturday, the Tri-State wanted to thank them for their service.

UE held their annual honoring women veterans conference.

At least 130 active duty to World War Two women vets from around the country attended.

Veterans shared stories and learned more about veteran benefits.

The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana had a booth set up at the conference trying to recruit some women veterans to go on their next flight.

