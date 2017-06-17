UE hosts Women's Veterans Conference

Historic Downtown Newburgh held their second annual Chalk Art Contest.More >>
Women Veterans play a big role when it comes to serving our country, and on Saturday, the Tri-State wanted to thank them for their service.More >>
Guests got a look at the group's Daylilies at the Ohio Township Public Library.More >>
As traditional music from several Latin countries played, attendees had the chance to sample from more than 30 food vendors with specialty dishes from countries in Central and South America.More >>
Sunshine was out Saturday morning as volunteers took part in the Ohio River Sweep.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.More >>
Early morning snacks plus being on television for three hours can be a bad mix, as WBTV weekend anchor Ben Williamson found out the hard way Saturday morning.More >>
