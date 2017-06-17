Southwestern Indiana Daylily Club shows off flowers

Guests got a look at the group's Daylilies at the Ohio Township Public Library (WFIE)

The Southwestern Indiana Daylily Club showed off just how much they've grown.

Guests got a look at the group's Daylilies at the Ohio Township Public Library. We're told it takes one year to grow them.

Dozens of flowers were entered into a contest in several different categories.

The public got to vote for the winner. A winner in each category went home with a prize.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.