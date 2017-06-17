Southernwestern Indiana Daylily Club shows off flowers - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Southernwestern Indiana Daylily Club shows off flowers

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Guests got a look at the group's Daylilies at the Ohio Township Public Library (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

The Southwestern Indiana Daylily Club showed off just how much they've grown.

Guests got a look at the group's Daylilies at the Ohio Township Public Library. 

We're told it takes one year to grow them. 

Dozens of flowers were entered into a contest in several different categories.

The public got to vote for the winner. A winner in each category went home with a prize.

