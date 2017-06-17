Bosse Field packed for second-annual "Hola" Festival

Bosse Field was packed with culture for the second annual "Hola" Latino Fest (WFIE)

Bosse Field was packed with culture for the second annual "Hola" Latino Fest.

As traditional music from several Latin countries played, attendees had the chance to sample from more than 30 food vendors with specialty dishes from countries in Central and South America.

We're told at least twelve countries were represented.

All proceeds go to the Hospitality and Outreach for Latin Americans group.

"Hola" told us if they get enough funds, they'll use it to open an "Hola Latino Center."

They'll use that as a help center for anyone who needs it in the Latin American community.

