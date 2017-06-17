Volunteers pick up trash, litter on Ohio Riverfront

The cleanup wasn't just here in the Tri-State but also across six different states and 100 locations (WFIE)

Sunshine was out Saturday morning as volunteers took part in the Ohio River Sweep.

The cleanup wasn't just here in the Tri-State but also across six different states and 100 locations.

In Evansville, volunteers along the riverfront picked up all the trash and litter they could find.

In all, we're told they picked up close to five truckloads worth of garbage.

"A lot of times when the heavy spring rains come in and the flow of the river comes along with the floatables and the different kinds of trash," Carl Gist, a volunteer told 14 News. "You can come and walk along the Greenway you don't really see that as visible until you walk along the shorelines."

Volunteers have been sweeping the riverfront for 28 years now, cleaning the nearly 3,000 miles of shorelines.

