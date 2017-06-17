Jasper taking on St. Joseph for 3-A IHSAA state baseball champio - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Jasper taking on St. Joseph for 3-A IHSAA state baseball championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

The Jasper Wildcats will get their chance to bring back a state championship on Saturday when they play South Bend St. Joseph.

Saturday's 3-A IHSAA State Baseball Championship game will begin at 2 p.m. EST, Victory Field in Indianapolis.

