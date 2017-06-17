Jasper taking on St. Joseph for 3-A IHSAA state baseball championship

The Jasper Wildcats will get their chance to bring back a state championship on Saturday when they play South Bend St. Joseph.

Welcome to Victory Field! Jasper plays for th 3-A State crown in just over an hour!@14News @14SportsTeam pic.twitter.com/YpfMZl6NAf — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 17, 2017

Saturday's 3-A IHSAA State Baseball Championship game will begin at 2 p.m. EST, Victory Field in Indianapolis.

