The Jasper Wildcats will get their chance to bring back a state championship on Saturday when they play South Bend St. Joseph.

Jasper falls to South Bend St. Joseph 4-0 in the 3A State Championship @14News @14SportsTeam — Megan Thompson (@mthompson14news) June 17, 2017

Jasper running out of outs, going 1-2-3 quietly in the top of the 5th. Still trailing 4-0.@14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 17, 2017

SB St. Joe's puts two more across in the 4th. Jasper comes to bet in the 5th down 4-0.@14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 17, 2017

Yet another scoring opportunity wasted by Jasper in the 3rd, runners in scoring position. Wildcats still trail 2-0.@14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 17, 2017

SB St. Joe's puts 2 across in the bottom of the second. We head to the 3rd with Jasper trailing 2-0.@14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 17, 2017

Another scoring opportunity wasted for Jasper with a runner thrown out at home in the top of the 2nd.@14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 17, 2017

SB St. Joe's goes quietly to end the 1st . We're scoreless at Victory Field.@14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 17, 2017

Welcome to Victory Field! Jasper plays for th 3-A State crown in just over an hour!@14News @14SportsTeam pic.twitter.com/YpfMZl6NAf — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) June 17, 2017

Watch at 6 & 10 p.m. to catch the highlights from Saturday's 3-A IHSAA State Baseball Championship game.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.