Jasper falls to South Bend St. Joseph 4-0 in the 3A State Champi - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Jasper falls to South Bend St. Joseph 4-0 in the 3A State Championship

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) -

The Jasper Wildcats will get their chance to bring back a state championship on Saturday when they play South Bend St. Joseph.

Watch at 6 & 10 p.m. to catch the highlights from Saturday's 3-A IHSAA State Baseball Championship game.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly