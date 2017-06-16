Actress Bitty Schram celebrates 'A League of Their Own' anniversary in Huntingburg

A poster of weekend celebrations in Huntinburg, IN., where parts of "A League of Their Own" are filmed.

Celebrations continue Friday on the 25th anniversary of the Tri-State's little piece of Hollywood.

The popular motion-picture, A League of Their Own, was filmed here in parts of Indiana, and one of the most iconic scenes happened in Huntingburg.

Actress Bitty Schram, who played Evelyn Gardner in the film, made a special guest appearance Friday evening at the Huntingburg Event Center.

Hundreds of people packed the center for a 1940's themed party, proof the movie made it's mark here, and is certainly part of the Tri-State's history.

Schram tells us, she never would have thought this film would take off the way it did.

Her iconic scene with Tom Hanks where he yells "there's no crying in baseball," was filmed at Huntingburg League Stadium.

It's a lexicon that's repeated day after day from ball fields to offices everywhere. Schram says, the scene's popularity also took her by surprise.

"No, I did not think that scene would be anything," she told us. "Nor did I think...I did not think the movie would be anything. Because when you do a film, you're so into it. And every time you think you're in a hit film, it's a flop, and every time you're in a film you think is going to suck," Schram laughed, "you know, you can't predict these things. You just can't."

Schram's on-screen son in the movie Stilwell Gardner played by Justin Scheller came, too.

Scheller, a North Posey High School graduate, was just five-years-old then, so he didn't realize how big the movie had become until years later.

"I was probably 14 or 15, and it was a snow day. I was just sitting at home flipping through the TV, and I remember I flipped passed TBS or TNT or something, and it was my scene running up and down the bus," Scheller explained. "The movie's on all the time. So, I flipped past it, and then I flipped back to it, and I was like, holy (expletive) I'm on TNT!"

14 News will be at Huntingburg League Stadium for Saturday's celebration. A "Belles vs Peaches" game starts at 5 Eastern Time. Gates open at 4:30 ET.

Schram and Scheller will both be in attendance.

