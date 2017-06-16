RECAP: Otters drop series opener to Wild Things

Jeff Gardner hit his tenth home run of the year to take the Frontier League lead, but the Otters fell 5-2 to the Washington Wild Things.

Evansville (15-16) posted just two runs on seven hits.

The Otters wouldn’t have their first runner until the third inning on a walk from Alejandro Segovia.

Washington (17-14) started their scoring in the secondwhen Kane Sweeney scored on a passed ball to make it 1-0.

In the second inning, Sweeney would strike again with a lead off home run.

University of Evansville product, Kyle Pollack added on another run with a sacrifice fly to score Hector Roa to make it 3-0 Washington.

In the sixth inning, Roa added on another leadoff home run to extend the lead to four runs.

Jeff Gardner gave the Evansville Otters their only runs of the game on a deep shot to right field.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Washington added on one more run on a bases loaded walk given up by Taylore Cherry to make it 5-2.

In the ninth inning, Chris Riopedre singled to extend his on base streak to 15 games.

A Lance Montano single in the seventh inning extended his on-base streak to 18 games.

Felix Baez recorded the loss tonight for the Otters. Baez has now lost each of his last three starts.

Chase Cunningham was awarded the win giving up two runs on just five hits in seven innings of work.

Zach Strecker recorded his fifth save of the year in a two-inning effort.

The Otters and the Wild Things will return to action tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. CT.

Fans can listen on 91.5 WUEV with Lucas Corley providing play-by-play coverage.

The Otters also signed three new players today and released Xyruse Martinez.

Justin Brock joins the team as an infielder out of Latham, N.Y.

Brock last played with Franklin Pierce University in 2016.

The Otters also added outfielder Manny De Jesus.

De Jesus also joins the Otters after finishing his collegiate career. He played with Ohio University.

Finally, the Otters added strength to their pitching staff signing Diego Ibarra.

Ibarra joins the Otters from the Lake Erie Crushers where he pitched earlier this

The Otters will return to Bosse Field on Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand against Gateway and Southern Illinois.